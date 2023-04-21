Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.75

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.75 and traded as high as $7.35. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 48,928 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $234.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.51 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at $311,880.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 313,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,887,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 243,624 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

