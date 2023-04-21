CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CommScope’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Price Performance

COMM stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.3% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 20,798,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after acquiring an additional 195,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after buying an additional 710,698 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.