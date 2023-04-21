Comparing Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Agenus and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 4 0 3.00 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50

Agenus currently has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 336.01%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 148.16%. Given Agenus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agenus is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Agenus has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Agenus and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -235.30% -1,159.04% -53.02% Recursion Pharmaceuticals -601.05% -53.07% -35.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Agenus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agenus and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $98.02 million 5.70 -$220.07 million ($0.79) -2.13 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $39.84 million 26.11 -$239.48 million ($1.37) -3.97

Agenus has higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agenus beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis. Its preclinical stage product includes REC-3964 to treat Clostridium difficile colitis; REC-64917 for the treat of neural or systemic inflammation; REC-65029 to treat HRD-negative ovarian cancer; REC-648918 to enhance anti-tumor immune; REC-2029 for the treatment of wnt-mutant hepatocellular carcinoma; REC-14221 to treat solid and hematological malignancies; and REC-64151 for the treatment of immune checkpoint resistance in KRAS/STK11 mutant non-small cell lung cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

