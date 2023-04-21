Compass (NYSE:COMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
COMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Compass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.25.
Compass Price Performance
Shares of COMP opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.75.
About Compass
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
