Compass (NYSE:COMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

COMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Compass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of COMP opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.75.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

