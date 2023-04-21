COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.49. 180,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,784. The stock has a market cap of $404.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,472,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

