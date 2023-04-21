COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.49. 180,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,784. The stock has a market cap of $404.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,472,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

