Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Up 12.4% in March

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,700 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 889,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,997.0 days.

Computershare Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMSQF opened at $14.46 on Friday. Computershare has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Computershare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Computershare

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through the following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services.

