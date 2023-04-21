Conflux Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $307.57 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $902.74 million and approximately $307.57 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,255.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00319345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00071260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00546517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.45 or 0.00436904 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003517 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,930,295 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,784,688,998.8454175 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.31982875 USD and is down -12.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $272,508,208.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

