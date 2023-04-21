Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to C$3,000.00 at CIBC

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNSWF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Constellation Software Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,932.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,785.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,633.46. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,280.00 and a 1 year high of $2,000.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $13.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 65.92% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

