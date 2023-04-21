Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.55

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.62, with a volume of 97573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.93.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$749.63 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.43 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.494133 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.