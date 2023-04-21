Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.1% of Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.55. 304,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.20 and its 200-day moving average is $469.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

