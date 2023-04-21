Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Down 9.7% in March

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 12,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,429,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,138,000. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 66,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. 458,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,187. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.