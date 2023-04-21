Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Corning were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after acquiring an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,858,000 after purchasing an additional 62,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,327,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 299,852 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.