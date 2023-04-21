Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in March

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,844,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 4,404,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.74.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.64.
Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.
See Also
