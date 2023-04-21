Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in March

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,844,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 4,404,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.74.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.26%.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

