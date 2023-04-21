Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.27 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.40 or 0.00040305 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.27 billion and $166.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00065165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

