Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570,753 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,173,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $506.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,802. The stock has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $591.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.05.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

