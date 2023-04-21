Credit Suisse Group Trims Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Target Price to GBX 260

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 260 ($3.22) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 321 ($3.97) to GBX 360 ($4.45) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Man Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. Man Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

