Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Short Interest Down 5.4% in March

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.9 days.

Cricut Stock Performance

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.01. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cricut by 113.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cricut by 43.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Cricut from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

