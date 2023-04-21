Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Short Interest Down 5.4% in March

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.9 days.
Cricut Stock Performance
Shares of Cricut stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.01. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cricut by 113.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cricut by 43.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Cricut from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
