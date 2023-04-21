Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CWGL opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Crimson Wine Group has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. It operates through the Direct to Consumer and Wholesale segments. The Direct to Consumer segment includes retail sales in the tasting rooms, remote sites and on-site events, wine club net sales, direct phone sales, and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary.

