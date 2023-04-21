CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,500. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

