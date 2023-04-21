Critical Comparison: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) versus Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International -34.45% -7.74% -5.26% Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Village Farms International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 2 3 0 2.60 Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Village Farms International and Yield10 Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Village Farms International presently has a consensus target price of $3.16, indicating a potential upside of 305.14%. Yield10 Bioscience has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 292.16%. Given Village Farms International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Yield10 Bioscience.

Risk and Volatility

Village Farms International has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Village Farms International and Yield10 Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $293.57 million 0.29 -$101.15 million ($1.12) -0.70 Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 34.48 -$13.57 million ($2.76) -1.11

Yield10 Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Village Farms International. Yield10 Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Village Farms International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Village Farms International beats Yield10 Bioscience on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

