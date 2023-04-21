Critical Survey: Celcomdigi Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF) vs. Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF)

Celcomdigi Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF – Get Rating) and Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Celcomdigi Berhad and Elisa Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Celcomdigi Berhad alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celcomdigi Berhad N/A N/A N/A C$0.26 2.89 Elisa Oyj N/A N/A N/A $1.42 41.35

Celcomdigi Berhad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elisa Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcomdigi Berhad 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elisa Oyj 2 3 3 0 2.13

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Celcomdigi Berhad and Elisa Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Elisa Oyj has a consensus target price of $55.27, suggesting a potential downside of 5.58%. Given Elisa Oyj’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elisa Oyj is more favorable than Celcomdigi Berhad.

Profitability

This table compares Celcomdigi Berhad and Elisa Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcomdigi Berhad N/A N/A N/A Elisa Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Celcomdigi Berhad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Elisa Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Celcomdigi Berhad pays an annual dividend of C$0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.1%. Elisa Oyj pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Celcomdigi Berhad pays out 75.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Elisa Oyj pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Celcomdigi Berhad is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Elisa Oyj beats Celcomdigi Berhad on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celcomdigi Berhad

(Get Rating)

CelcomDigi Bhd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile communications services and related products in Malaysia. Its products include devices, postpaid, prepaid, broadband, roaming, IDD, and accessories. The company was founded in May 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

About Elisa Oyj

(Get Rating)

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service. The Corporate Customers segment offers corporate and public administration organizations with services such as information technology (IT) and communication solutions for the digital environment as well as fixed and mobile subscriptions. The company was founded by Daniel Johannes Waden in 1882 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Celcomdigi Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcomdigi Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.