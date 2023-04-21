Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Trading Down 1%

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.10 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.61). Approximately 7,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 10,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.61).

Croma Security Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of £7.30 million, a PE ratio of 4,900.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.06.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and reception services for property assets and individuals; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

Featured Articles

