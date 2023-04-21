Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0681 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $20.41 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00061820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00039210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

