Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading 5.5% Higher

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.53. Approximately 182,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 396,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Cryoport Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,742.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,726.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $234,134. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,797 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 146,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,493,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Stories

