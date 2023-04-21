Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) Shares Down 10.2%

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 278,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,425,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Cryptyde Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Get Cryptyde alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYDE. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cryptyde during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cryptyde during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cryptyde during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryptyde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptyde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.