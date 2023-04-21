CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.59.

CSX Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.