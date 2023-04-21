CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $4,279,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $2,485,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 49.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.