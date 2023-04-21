CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given New $8.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTIC. StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

CTIC stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $21,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 39.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,598,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,405,000 after purchasing an additional 707,804 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 409,584 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 3,612,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after buying an additional 907,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

