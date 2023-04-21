CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Short Interest Up 14.5% in March

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 943,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Activity at CTO Realty Growth

In related news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,192.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 2,500 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,192.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 93,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,256. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 490,827 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,854.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 558,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 529,482 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 493,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 30,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of CTO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 66,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,982.52%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

