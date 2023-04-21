CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $54.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 669.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

