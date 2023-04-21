CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CureVac Stock Performance

Shares of CVAC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 259,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,219. CureVac has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVAC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

CureVac Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 333,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

