Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 39,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QAI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. 3,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,411. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

