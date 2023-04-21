Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 75,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $117.60. 927,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,591. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.04 and a 200 day moving average of $120.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.