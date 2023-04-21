Curi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,110 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.9% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.50. 954,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

