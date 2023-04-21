Curi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.6% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,237,000 after acquiring an additional 886,075 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,379,000 after buying an additional 342,924 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $571.18. 175,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $561.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.