Curi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,667 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned 1.09% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,622,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,205,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 227,755 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 791,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 206,016 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,587. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $32.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $467.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

