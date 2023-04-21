Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYT. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.05. 3,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,652. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $283.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.51.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

