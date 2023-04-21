Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,001 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 405.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.07. 18,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,183. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $95.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

