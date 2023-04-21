Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 782 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $98.42. 1,495,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,310,996. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

