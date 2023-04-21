Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Down 5.1% in March

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 453,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,824,000 after purchasing an additional 154,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $212,009,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CW opened at $175.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.54 and a 200 day moving average of $168.77. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.