Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $196.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $175.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.77. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 22,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $3,613,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

