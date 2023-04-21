Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,630,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 14,920,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWK. Wolfe Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 3,105,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,382,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 5,847,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

