CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 85,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVD Equipment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,796. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

