CVRx (CVRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect CVRx to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. CVRx had a negative net margin of 184.38% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. On average, analysts expect CVRx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CVRx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $197.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.46. CVRx has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CVRx by 685.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 164,499 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter worth $2,424,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVRx by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CVRx in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVRx Company Profile
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
