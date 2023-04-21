CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. 3,252,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,103,645. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

