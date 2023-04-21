CX Institutional Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,270 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $108,304,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $88,092,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,361,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $48.01. 294,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,903. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

