CX Institutional Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CX Institutional reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,085 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $20,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

USMV traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,268,309 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

