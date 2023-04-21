CX Institutional Has $6.85 Million Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,828 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,318,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 88,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,411,000.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 37,267 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.