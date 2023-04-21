CX Institutional Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,737 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,045.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,654. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $25.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

