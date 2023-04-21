CX Institutional Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

CX Institutional lowered its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,892 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up about 1.1% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.72% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $18,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 666,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 456,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.04. 23,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,133. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.29. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $97.44 and a one year high of $123.92.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.